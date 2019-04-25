Mets reliever Jacob Rhame gets two-game suspension for 'intentionally' throwing at Phillies' Rhys Hoskins

Mets reliever Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for throwing a pitch "in the area of the head" of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday late afternoon. The announcement noted the suspension will begin Friday -- the Mets' next game -- unless Rhame appeals, in which case his suspension will be held in abeyance until the appeal is heard.

Here's the pitch in question:

Let's take note that sometimes in press releases for suspensions, Major League Baseball will specifically say that it determined a pitch to be "intentional" and in this case that word was included. MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre made the ruling that Rhame threw this one intentionally at Hoskins' head.

If that's truly the case, the two-game suspension seems light. Throwing at someone's head should have zero place in the game.

Regardless, Hoskins wasn't hit in the head and that's good news. He also seemed to exact his own revenge on Wednesday, when he took Rhame deep and also took his sweet ol' time going around the bases.