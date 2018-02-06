Mets reportedly agree to sign Todd Frazier for two years, $17 million

The Mets have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with free agent third baseman Todd Frazier, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. As is customary at this point in the reporting/signing process, the deal is pending a physical.

Frazier is entering his age-32 season. He hit .213/.344/.428 (105 OPS+) with 27 homers and 76 RBI last season for the White Sox (81 games) and Yankees (66 games). Frazier's days of being an All-Star are likely behind him, but he's still good at getting on base and hitting for power while playing good defense at the hot corner.

With Frazier now in the fold, the Mets can start Asdrubal Cabrera at second base and put Jose Reyes in a utility backup role, where he better fits at this point in his career.

Assuming the Mets can't count on David Wright and Michael Conforto won't yet be ready to return, here's what the Opening Day lineup with this group might look like:

Obviously, a Conforto return makes that group a lot stronger. For purposes of this exercise, we could put him in center, bump Cabrera up to leadoff and slot Conforto in the two-hole.

The best bet on the Mets now is that they're pretty much done making big moves this offseason. We could see a depth signing or two, but this is probably it for bigger names.

The best third baseman in free agency remains Mike Moustakas. Eduardo Nunez is the other free agent who is good enough to consider an everyday starter.