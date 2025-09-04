The New York Mets are continuing their late season rotation overhaul. Right-hander Brandon Sproat will be called up to make his MLB debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, according to SNY. The team has not yet announced the move. The Mets called up fellow rookie righties Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong in recent weeks.

Sproat, 24, entered this season as one of the top 50 prospects in baseball, though he struggled badly the first few weeks in Triple-A. He had a 6.69 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36 ⅓ innings in his first nine starts. Since then, Sproat has a 3.19 ERA with 86 strikeouts and 36 walks in 84 ⅔ innings. The Mets recently had him make a relief appearance in Triple-A as well.

Here is our preseason write-up on Sproat:

The Mets liked Sproat so much that they drafted him twice: first in 2022, then again in 2023. He's en route to validating their obsession, having compiled a 3.40 ERA and a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his professional debut. Sproat delivers a full arsenal using a whippy arm action. His mid-90s fastball has a dead zone shape that makes it likely to play below its speed. Luckily, Sproat atones for that by deploying several above-average secondaries, including a very good changeup and sweeper. He scuffled during his initial run at Triple-A, but there's every reason to believe he'll right the ship and reach Citi Field sometime this summer. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

The Mets are turning to their top pitching prospects because their veterans are underperforming, and they did not add a starter at the trade deadline. Kodai Senga may not make his next start, All-Star David Peterson had a 6.68 ERA in August, and Sean Manaea has a 5.60 ERA since making his season debut on July 13 after missing the start of the year with an oblique strain.

McLean has been terrific in four starts, allowing only four runs in 27 ⅓ innings. Tong allowed four runs (one earned) in five innings in his MLB debut last week. Sproat, like McLean and Tong, is already over his previous career high in innings. The Mets will have to manage the workloads of all three these last few weeks, which can be a difficult balancing act when you need to win games.

New York enters play Thursday with a 75-65 record. They are in the third wild card spot and four games up on a postseason berth.