Mets reportedly could call up top prospect Amed Rosario after the trade deadline

At 46-51, this is already a lost season for the Mets. They're 13 games back in the NL East and 10 games back of the second wild card spot, so at this point climbing back into the race is extremely unlikely. There's a reason the team is looking to sell at the trade deadline.

That said, the Mets may give their fans a pretty great reason to keep tuning in after the trade deadline. Top prospect Amed Rosario could soon be on the way.

hearing top mets prospect amed rosario could be up in a week or so, maybe just after the trade deadline — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 25, 2017

Rosario, 21, was recently named the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, and the No. 5 prospect by Baseball America. So far this season the young shortstop is hitting .329/.367/.473 with 18 doubles, seven home runs, and 17 steals in 88 Triple-A games. He's been marvelous.

Here is a piece of MLB.com's scouting report:

He's always had very good contact skills and extra-base power has started to show up more consistently as he drew more walks and continued to fill out his ultra-athletic and projectable frame. He could approach Major League average pop in time. He has excellent speed and should continue to be a base-stealing threat. There is no question he'll be a shortstop long-term, with the potential to be an elite-level defender thanks to his range, hands, footwork and plus arm.

The Mets recently shifted Jose Reyes back to shortstop full-time, though that was mostly to showcase Asdrubal Cabrera for a trade by moving him around the infield. Reyes is hitting a weak .229/.288/.395 (77 OPS+) and should be no obstacle for Rosario.

Rosario is not the only top prospect who could be called up after the trade deadline. This is the time of year when teams bring up their best youngsters to get their feet wet. The White Sox called up Yoan Moncada last week and the Red Sox called up Rafael Devers this week. Rosario seems likely to arrive next week. Plenty other talented youngsters will get a look in the second half as well.