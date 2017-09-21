Mets reportedly expecting Terry Collins to retire following 2017 season
The veteran skipper has been Mets manager since the start of the 2011 season
The Mets at this writing are 65-87 and are 27.5 games behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East. It's been a long, injury-riddled season in Queens, and that's why manager Terry Collins isn't expected to return next season. According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Collins may intend to make the decision himself. Ackert writes:
Team sources said privately they expect the 68-year-old to retire. Collins, however, reiterated again this week, he has not decided his own future.
Collins is in his seventh season as Mets manager, and over that span he's led the Mets to a 546-578 record. Along the way, he guided them to the pennant in 2015 and another postseason berth last season. Overall, Collins has a record of 990-1,012 with the Astros, Angels and Mets. Unless the Mets win out, then Collins will end the season just shy of 1,000 career wins.
-
MLB Thursday: Tribe now 27-1 in last 28
Thursday brings us plenty of stretch-drive MLB action, so keep it right here
-
Mondesi sentenced to 8 years in prison
Mondesi spent six years as the mayor of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic after reti...
-
Three teams to extend protective netting
The ballparks in Cincinnati, San Diego and Seattle will have expanded netting in place by Opening...
-
Orioles made low-ball offer to Machado?
The Baltimore third baseman is eligible for free agency following the 2018 season
-
What Rangers' new park will look like
The clubs breaks ground on Globe Life Field next week
-
MLB to 'redouble' efforts to expand nets
The fan struck at Wednesday's Twins-Yankees game was hospitalized
Add a Comment