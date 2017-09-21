Mets reportedly expecting Terry Collins to retire following 2017 season

The Mets at this writing are 65-87 and are 27.5 games behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East. It's been a long, injury-riddled season in Queens, and that's why manager Terry Collins isn't expected to return next season. According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Collins may intend to make the decision himself. Ackert writes:

Team sources said privately they expect the 68-year-old to retire. Collins, however, reiterated again this week, he has not decided his own future.

Collins is in his seventh season as Mets manager, and over that span he's led the Mets to a 546-578 record. Along the way, he guided them to the pennant in 2015 and another postseason berth last season. Overall, Collins has a record of 990-1,012 with the Astros, Angels and Mets. Unless the Mets win out, then Collins will end the season just shy of 1,000 career wins.