Mets' Robinson Cano returns from injured list less than one month after tearing hamstring
The 36-year-old veteran made a quick recovery
Less than a month ago, Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was placed on the injured list due to a torn hamstring. The Mets gave no timetable for his return, but given the word "tear" instead of "pull" -- which can be seen as semantics, at times -- it seemed like it would be a while.
Instead, the Mets have activated Cano for Tuesday's game. The announcement of the torn hamstring was Aug. 5. That's a really quick turnaround. Hamstring pulls generally take four to six weeks and this was a tear.
Cano, 36, is hitting .252/.295/.415 with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 32 RBI this season, but he was heating up in the second half. Since the All-Star break, Cano was hitting .289/.318/.578 and in August he was 9 for 15 (.600) with four doubles and a homer and had at least two hits in all of his four games. Obviously that momentum is gone, but that hot streak is proof that he still has something left in the tank.
The Mets have mostly been using Joe Panik at second base with Cano out. Panik is slashing just .260/.308/.342 (75 OPS+) with the team, so Cano likely marks an upgrade, notably in the power department.
The Mets are 70-67, which is good for four games out of the second NL wild card. They've won three of four since losing six in a row.
