Mets rotation dealt another blow as Steven Matz leaves start with finger injury

During the day Tuesday, the Mets placed ace Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list with a finger injury. Then, with a 4-0 lead in the game Tuesday night, lefty Steven Matz had to be removed from the game.

Matz was taken out after he was looking at something on his left fingers with manager Mickey Callaway and the athletic trainer in the dugout. SNY reported on the broadcast that Matz had discomfort in his left middle finger and that X-rays were negative.

Matz did work three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, before his removal.

The Mets have a small village on the disabled list. In addition to Syndergaard (and maybe soon to be Matz), Yoenis Cespedes, Todd Frazier, Juan Lagares, Wilmer Flores, Travis d'Arnaud, T.J. Rivera, David Wright, Rafael Montero, A.J. Ramos and Anthony Swarzak are also on on the DL.

Meantime, the Mets' 11-1 start is a distant memory. The Mets entered Tuesday 26-25 and in fourth place in the very competitive NL East. Without Syndergaard and Matz healthy and in the rotation, it's hard to see them staying afloat. It's not like Jacob deGrom can pitch every other day or something. Jason Vargas is cooked and Zack Wheeler has a 5.40 ERA.