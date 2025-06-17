The New York Mets have lost another starting pitcher to injury. Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow sprain, the team announced Tuesday. Righty Justin Garza was called up in a corresponding move. An MRI revealed "a lot of inflammation around the elbow," Megill said Tuesday (via SNY), adding his UCL is structurally sound. He will rest for 7-10 days, and the best case scenario is he misses 4-5 weeks, manager Carlos Mendoza said (via MLB.com).

Ace righty Kodai Senga was placed on the injured list last week after he strained his hamstring leaping for a ball at first base. The Mets are also without Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat), though they are currently on minor-league rehab assignments, with Montas closer to a return. Righty Christian Scott will miss the season with Tommy John surgery.

New York's rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

RHP Clay Holmes RHP Kodai Senga (will miss several weeks with a hamstring strain) LHP Sean Manaea (rehabbing from oblique strain) LHP David Peterson RHP Tylor Megill (out with elbow sprain) RHP Frankie Montas (rehabbing from lat strain) RHP Griffin Canning RHP Paul Blackburn RHP Christian Scott (out with Tommy John surgery)

Mendoza said Manaea and Montas are not under consideration to replace Megill this next turn through the rotation. They will call up a spot starter instead. Righty Blade Tidwell made a spot start for the Mets earlier this season and journeyman Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell have come up to make long relief appearances. They are working primarily as starting pitchers in Triple-A.

Megill, 29, has a 3.95 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 14 starts and 68 ⅓ innings this season. He started the year very well, pitching to a 1.74 ERA in his first six starts, though it's a 5.79 ERA in his last eight times out. This is the first elbow injury of Megill's career. He missed significant time with shoulder trouble in 2022 and 2024, but this is the first time his elbow is barking.

The Mets enter Tuesday in first place in the NL East at 45-27 ahead of a three-game series against the Braves. They were swept for the first time this season by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.