The Mets have placed right-handed starter Marcus Stroman on the Injured List with a torn left calf muscle. While there's no clear time-table for Stroman's return, early indications are that he'll be sidelined for a significant amount of time. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo tweets:

"Marcus Stroman will not require surgery to repair his calf tear, but it is a 'week to week' proposition, per [manager] Luis Rojas. Doesn't sound like we will see Stroman anytime soon."

The Mets in the rotation are already coping with the loss of Noah Syndergaard, who will miss all of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. As well, ace Jacob deGrom dealt with back tightness recently, although he's presently slated to start Opening Day.

As for Stroman, he was to work as the Mets' third or fourth starter in 2020. The Mets acquired him last July in a trade with the Blue Jays. Stroman in 2019 pitched to an impressive 3.22 ERA with 2.74 K/BB ratio in a combined 184 1/3 innings for Toronto and then New York. For his career, the 29-year-old Stroman owns an ERA+ of 113 across parts of six major league seasons. He's slated for free agency this coming winter. Given that the 2020 season will span just 60 games, the loss of Stroman even for a minimum stay will be significant.

It's not yet certain how the Mets will replace Stroman in the rotation, but Rojas told reporters that Seth Lugo would remain in the bullpen. Although Lugo has experience starting, he was a vital member of the bullpen last season.

The Mets on Friday also placed reliever Robert Gsellman on the IL with tightness in his right (throwing) triceps. Gsellman last season had a 4.66 ERA in 52 relief appearances.