The Mets have the longest losing streak of the 2026 season so far as their skid hit 10 games heading into Sunday. In an attempt to right the ship before their playoff hopes die for good, president of baseball operations David Stearns is shaking up the rotation. Lefty David Peterson was originally the scheduled starter against the Chicago Cubs in the series finale Sunday, but right-hander Tobias Myers will get the nod instead.

"I don't think it matters what my reaction is," Peterson told reporters Sunday (via the New York Post). "It matters what the best decision for the team is. We're trying to do everything we can to win games."

Questions about whether or not Kodai Senga will stay in the rotation linger too, as Christian Scott is now recovered from his Tommy John surgery rehab and is in Triple-A, but the team has not yet made that decision, according to The Athletic.

The 10-game losing streak is the worst for the Mets since 2004 and the 7-14 start is the worst since 1983. Remember, the Mets had the best record in baseball last year as of mid-June. After June 12, they went 38-55. Combine that with this year's start and the result is that since June 12, 2025, the Mets in regular-season games have played at a 162-game pace of 98 losses.

The rotation hasn't been the only problem, of course, but it's an area where there are options for replacement. Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean obviously aren't going anywhere and Clay Holmes has a 1.96 ERA in four starts. Everyone else?

Peterson was an All-Star last season, but had a 6.34 ERA in the second half. Through three starts this year, he has a 6.41 with a 1.83 WHIP. He's missing some bats, but also being hit hard. Perhaps he could find a home in the bullpen, and The Athletic reports that is at least the temporary plan.

Senga so far this season in four starts is 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and -0.7 WAR. That's about as bad as it gets, really. He came into the season with a 3.00 ERA and 320 strikeouts in 285 career innings. He's dealt with injuries, but otherwise been generally pretty darn good.

"Started off pretty good the first couple of outings," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Senga's start Saturday, in which he gave up six earned runs in 3 ⅓ innings. "Coming out of spring training, we saw a different guy, but then the last two I think the intent hasn't been there. We saw the velo at the beginning and now it's more like feeling for the strike zone, more like pitchability -- trying to mix cutters, sweepers as opposed to going right after people, which is what we saw in spring training and the first two outings."

Myers has been a swingman, making 31 starts and 24 relief appearances in his three-year career. He's 8-7 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 138 strikeouts against 48 walks in 155 ⅓ innings as a starter. He's worth a shot compared to what Peterson has given them over the last several months, dating back to last season.

Scott made nine starts as a rookie in 2024 and showed flashes of quality upside after looking dominant in Triple-A. He went down with a torn UCL, though, and has been out since late July 2024. In three Triple-A starts this season, he's struck out 17 against two walks in 13 ⅔ innings. Giving him a shot at Senga's spot in the rotation would make sense. Maybe the Mets would later decide to give Senga another chance and leave Scott in the rotation with Myers swinging back to the bullpen?

Time will tell.

For now, the Mets are desperately trying to salvage the season by turning things around quickly. It's easy to say "it's early," but the Mets are already seven games out of first place and down to +100 odds to make the playoffs (via Caesars). They need to start winning.