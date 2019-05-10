Mets rumors: Mickey Callaway's job is safe for now after lengthy meeting with Jeff Wilpon and Brodie Van Wagenen

A couple days ago, CBS Sports HQ MLB insider Jim Bowden speculated that he wouldn't be surprised if New York Mets skipper Mickey Callaway was the first manager fired this season. The Mets, after all, are off to a disappointing 17-20 start despite a busy offseason and new franchise-high payroll. While Callaway was indeed summoned for a 90-minute meeting with COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, it doesn't appear the Mets are considering a change in the dugout -- at least not yet, anyway.

Here's what Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on the meeting:

But Wilpon felt compelled to summon his GM and manager to discuss the current state of the team and to express the need to avoid what befell the 2018 Mets — a strong start followed by a collapse. It suggests both heightened urgency for the team to begin playing better and that Callaway is not on the sturdiest ground.

Callaway's job security is a complicated matter. Though he's just in his second season, the Mets overhauled their front office during the winter -- bringing in Van Wagenen, among other more analytically inclined types. In turn, that front office pulled a star-studded winter haul that included Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, and Jed Lowrie. The Mets were acting like a big-market team for the first time in a while -- and, rightly, expected that behavior to result in more victories.

It's also worth noting that Van Wagenen installed Jim Riggleman as Callaway's bench coach. Riggleman is the Lenny Harris of coaches, in that he's perhaps best-known for taking over on an interim basis -- be it with the Washington Nationals, Seattle Mariners, or last year with the Cincinnati Reds. That doesn't mean Van Wagenen and crew had (or have) designs on replacing Callaway with Riggleman, but it certainly makes for an interesting wrinkle in this discussion.

To Callaway's relief, the Mets are about to embark on a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. They'll then travel to take on the Washington Nationals in a battle between managers who could be on the outs before the season is over.