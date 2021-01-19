In the wake of the bombshell news from Monday that newly-hired Mets general manager Jared Porter had sent unsolicited text messages, including sexually explicit photos to a female reporter, the Mets announced Porter's firing Tuesday morning. In light of that, Mets president of baseball operations Sandy Alderson called it a nationally televised press conference via Zoom from his kitchen to address the scandal in which he described as a "wake-up call."

Alderson initially spoke to the process of hiring Porter. He mentioned that had the Mets known about any of this, it would have been a "disqualification" from Porter having a shot to get the job in the first place. He revealed that Porter contacted him on Monday to let him know the story was coming out, but "there wasn't a good explanation for what happened. I wouldn't have expected a good explanation."

When asked about the vetting process of hiring Porter, Alderson noted that they heard nothing but good reviews about Porter's character, though later he was asked if they consulted any women and he said they did not.

As for how the Mets will address their GM vacancy, Alderson said during the call that the club won't make a hire before the start of the 2021 season. Alderson said they are comfortable with how the front office has been working together and that assistant general manager Zack Scott has a very significant voice in personnel decisions.

Alderson also reiterated he's the president of baseball operations. As for the leader of baseball decisions: "In my mind, I have been since I was hired, so that doesn't change."

It's worth mention that Scott was the runner-up to Porter in the interviewing process for general manager and would be an easy candidate to simply be elevated in title at some point during the course of this season. A big direction change for the Mets in the front office isn't very likely to happen at all here in the upcoming days, weeks or months.