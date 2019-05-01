Mets setup man Jeurys Familia heads to the injured list with shoulder soreness
Familia has struggled since returning to Queens this year
The New York Mets have placed relief pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list due to a shoulder injury, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters before Wednesday's game. Callaway said that Familia received an injection on Tuesday for soreness in his right (pitching) shoulder.
As MLB.com's Anthony DiComo notes, Familia told the team about his shoulder discomfort Wednesday morning. After undergoing an MRI on his shoulder, it was revealed that Familia is suffering from a bone spur. His return timetable is unknown.
Familia, who re-signed with the Mets as a free agent after ending the 2018 season in Oakland, has struggled in a setup role this year. In 14 appearances, he has surrendered 10 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings (6.28 ERA) and his strikeout-to-walk ratio sits at 1.15.
In a corresponding move, the Mets called up left-hander Ryan O'Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse. O'Rourke, 31, has not pitched in a MLB game since 2016, and did not pitch in 2017 because of Tommy John surgery.
