Mets sign veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to two-year deal, report says

The aggressive Mets have added a veteran infielder to the mix

The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Jed Lowrie on a two-year contract worth $20 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the deal

