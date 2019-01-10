Mets sign veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to two-year deal, report says
The aggressive Mets have added a veteran infielder to the mix
The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Jed Lowrie on a two-year contract worth $20 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the deal.
CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.
