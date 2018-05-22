Mets sign veteran slugger Jose Bautista, who should help injury-riddled lineup

The Atlanta Braves released Jose Bautista over the weekend in a move that looked as though it could mark the end of his career. Not so, said the universe.

On Tuesday, Bautista signed a deal with the New York Mets, per the club:

We’ve signed outfielder José Bautista to a one-year major league contract. Bautista will wear #11 and be available for tonight’s game. To make room on the 25-man roster, we’ve optioned Phillip Evans to Las Vegas. #Mets pic.twitter.com/Sd3UMy0zT1 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2018

Bautista, 37, hit .143/.250/.434 across 35 at-bats with the Braves. He did so while playing third base on a regular basis for the first time since 2008. Bautista's rediscovered defensive versatility could come in handy for the Mets, who are without starting third baseman Todd Frazier, as well as outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares (out for the season).

The Mets could use Bautista at third base in place of Wilmer Flores, or could have him partake in a platoon with one of their left-handed hitters -- perhaps Brandon Nimmo in left field, or Jay Bruce in right.

Bautista, by the way, has never before played with the Mets. He was, however, involved in a pair of Mets trades back in July 2004. The first saw the Kansas City Royals send him to the Mets in exchange for Justin Huber. Later, Bautista was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the Kris Benson trade.