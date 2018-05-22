Mets sign veteran slugger Jose Bautista, who should help injury-riddled lineup
Bautista was recently released by the Braves
The Atlanta Braves released Jose Bautista over the weekend in a move that looked as though it could mark the end of his career. Not so, said the universe.
On Tuesday, Bautista signed a deal with the New York Mets, per the club:
Bautista, 37, hit .143/.250/.434 across 35 at-bats with the Braves. He did so while playing third base on a regular basis for the first time since 2008. Bautista's rediscovered defensive versatility could come in handy for the Mets, who are without starting third baseman Todd Frazier, as well as outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares (out for the season).
The Mets could use Bautista at third base in place of Wilmer Flores, or could have him partake in a platoon with one of their left-handed hitters -- perhaps Brandon Nimmo in left field, or Jay Bruce in right.
Bautista, by the way, has never before played with the Mets. He was, however, involved in a pair of Mets trades back in July 2004. The first saw the Kansas City Royals send him to the Mets in exchange for Justin Huber. Later, Bautista was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the Kris Benson trade.
-
What to know about Tuesday's MLB games
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
-
Rays call up top prospect Adames
The shortstop, who is one of the best prospects in all of baseball, will start Tuesday vs....
-
Dee Gordon placed on 10-day DL
Gordon had been filling in for Robinson Cano at second base
-
The all-time standings in MLB history
Where does your team fall in the all-time standings of all history and forever?
-
Phils' Hernández deserves credit
Hernandez is one of the best second basemen in baseball
-
Torres, Albies in rare territory
Gleyber Torres and Ozzie Albies are on pace to join elite company. Will Ronald Acuna join...