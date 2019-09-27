Mets slugger Pete Alonso ties Aaron Judge's rookie home run record
Alonso hit No. 52 against the Braves on Friday night
The Mets hosted the Braves on Friday night (NYM-ATL GameTracker), and about the only thing they've got going is Pete Alonso's quest to break the rookie home run record. That record belongs to Aaron Judge of the Yankees, who in 2017 hit 52 homers.
Check that -- that record now belongs to Judge and Alonso. Here's No. 52 on the season for Petaters (his name his Pete, and he hits taters, you see):
That was not the kind of towering blast we're accustomed to from Alonso, but it counts. He and Judge now stand alone atop rookie home run history, and Alonso at this writing still has two games and change to break the record. With the Mets eliminated from playoff contention and having already clinched a winning season, Alonso's quest is pretty much the sole focus for the Queenslanders.
Petaters!
