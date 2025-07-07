New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was named to his fifth career All-Star Game on Sunday night. But don't expect to see Alonso pursue a third Home Run Derby crown when the event is hosted on Monday, July 14, at Truist Park, the regular-season home of the Atlanta Braves. While Alonso has become synonymous with the event, he explained to reporters on Sunday that he opted against partaking for the first time in his career.

"I want to fully be able to enjoy the festivities," Alonso said of his decision. "That's really what it boils down to.

"As fun as it is, for me, it's not necessarily the work or the swings. It's more the adrenaline spikes up and down. So having that Monday off … I'm really excited to have those days off."

Alonso had participated in each of the last five Derbys, winning the 2019 and 2021 editions. (The 2020 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game were not played on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.) Here's a look at how he's fared, year by year:

Derby year Result Eventual winner 2019 Won event Alonso 2021 Won event Alonso 2022 Eliminated in semifinals Juan Soto 2023 Eliminated in first round Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2024 Eliminated in first round Teoscar Hernández

"I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half," Alonso said. "I feel like I'm in a groove with certain things. I definitely will do [the Derby] again. It doesn't mean no forever. If an All-Star Game happens at Citi Field or at another park that I love to hit at, like Fenway or Wrigley, for sure.

"I'm not necessarily called this year to do it. I love the event. It's a sick event. I just didn't really feel motivated to do it this year. I just figured I'd take a break, use the break as recovery and get back at it, help the team win in the second half."

Alonso, 30, enters Monday hitting .287/.380/.543 (163 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 26 additional extra-base hits. He's up to 246 home runs for his career, meaning that he's just six away from tying Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets franchise history. Alonso recently passed longtime third baseman David Wright for the most home runs launched by a Mets infielder.

Alonso and the Mets will close out the first half with two three-game sets on the road: one against the Baltimore Orioles that starts on Tuesday, and then the other against the Kansas City Royals.