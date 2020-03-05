Mets star Pete Alonso enjoys mic'd up experience, willing to have first-base microphone in games

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso became the latest player to be mic'd up during a nationally televised spring training game. During Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Alonso was mic'd up for a few innings on the ESPN broadcast, and the slugger provided some entertaining commentary.

In the first inning, the 2019 Rookie of the Year showed off his broadcasting chops with a breakdown of Mets catcher Rene Rivera's pick off of Cards' Tommy Edman at second base.

Take a listen for yourself:

Alonso's stint with the mic also included an evaluation of a full at-bat, which resulted in an RBI single to give the Mets their first run of the game. "I looked really stupid swinging at that first slider," Alonso told the broadcast booth.

Then, while Alonso manned first base, he shared a tidbit about his dog's name, one the canine shares with New York's general manager. Alonso and his (Patriots fan) fiancee originally adopted their dog with the idea of naming it 'Brady,' after Tom Brady. But, wanting to be different, the couple decided to go with 'Brodie' for their dog's permanent name. Alonso pointed out this happened months before Brodie Van Wagenen entered the Mets' front office.

Alonso's mic'd up game wasn't without a few slip-ups including when he dropped the F-bomb (video here).

Alonso was not the first MLB star to wear an in-game mic this spring. Cubs teammates Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were also mic'd up for their spring training game in Arizona against the Angels on Monday. Their antics and narration provided extra entertainment. Rizzo even went so far to poke fun at the Houston Astros' cheating scandal during his at-bat.

Alonso spoke about his mic'd up experience with reporters after the game and advocated for more of it.

"I think it's fun to actually share kind of like live, almost like first stream of conscious type deal going on," Alonso said. "It's interesting for sure. I had a good time, the guys up in the booth were great, I think they had a fun time as well."

Alonso, the 2019 Home Run Derby champion, noted that continuing mic'd up sessions in baseball would be the most realistic at the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Alonso said that he gave the league permission to place a microphone near first base during select games during the 2020 season to pick up conversations players have at the bag. The 25-year-old also spoke on how growing the game of baseball globally is important, and how using technology and social media can help expand the game's reach.