Mets start a catcher at third, go to extreme measures to keep the ball away from him

The New York Mets faced a predicament on Wednesday. Prior to their game against the New York Yankees (GameTracker), both Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes were scratched due to injury. With no other alternatives on hand, the Mets opted for an unusual starter at third base: catcher Travis d'Arnaud.

Breaking: Mets have scratched Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes to injuries. Travis d'Arnaud will play his first career game at 3B as a result. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 16, 2017

Everyone knew the Mets didn't want the ball hit d'Arnaud's way -- he hadn't appeared at a defensive position other than catcher since 2012, when he played two games at first base -- but manager Terry Collins took things a step further than hoping and praying. How? By rotating d'Arnaud with second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera depending on the batter's handedness.

Officially, Travis d'Arnaud has played 3B-2B-3B-2B-3B-2B-3B-2B-3B-2B-3B tonight. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 17, 2017

Give Collins points for cleverness if you'd like -- most grounders are pulled, after all -- but Twitter opted instead for commenting on the Metsness of the whole mess:

"You want to hide d'Arnaud? Put him in the clubhouse and close the door." -My father. #Mets — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) August 16, 2017

Mets strategy with d’Arnaud: try to play him wherever balls *won’t* be hit — Ryan Schultz (@rschultzy20) August 16, 2017

What the Mets are doing with d'Arnaud right now is just such a Mets thing to do — Donny (@Son_Of_Vito25) August 16, 2017

Can even the Mets top this absurdity? Tune in tomorrow to find out.

