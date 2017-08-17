Mets start a catcher at third, go to extreme measures to keep the ball away from him
Travis d'Arnaud racked up plenty of frequent flyer miles changing positions on Wednesday
The New York Mets faced a predicament on Wednesday. Prior to their game against the New York Yankees (GameTracker), both Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes were scratched due to injury. With no other alternatives on hand, the Mets opted for an unusual starter at third base: catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
Everyone knew the Mets didn't want the ball hit d'Arnaud's way -- he hadn't appeared at a defensive position other than catcher since 2012, when he played two games at first base -- but manager Terry Collins took things a step further than hoping and praying. How? By rotating d'Arnaud with second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera depending on the batter's handedness.
Give Collins points for cleverness if you'd like -- most grounders are pulled, after all -- but Twitter opted instead for commenting on the Metsness of the whole mess:
Can even the Mets top this absurdity? Tune in tomorrow to find out.
