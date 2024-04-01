The New York Mets have lost another starting pitcher to injury. Right-hander Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain, the team announced Monday. Righty reliever Reed Garrett was called up in a corresponding move.

Megill exited Sunday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers after four innings and 78 pitches because "something was out of the norm" with his shoulder (per MLB.com). He was sent for an MRI on Monday. The Mets have not yet announced how long Megill, who allowed two runs (one earned) in his start Sunday, will be sidelined.

"I didn't see any anything," catcher Omar Narváez said about Megill's injury (via the New York Post). "Actually, I thought his last inning was his best inning. He was more under control and throwing more strikes."

For what it's worth, Megill's fastball velocity Sunday was in line with the 2023 season average, and he threw harder in his fourth inning (96.5 mph) than his first inning (94.9 mph average). Regardless, Megill is on the injured list, and the Mets are down another starter. Their rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

Garrett has a career 7.11 ERA in 44 1/3 big league innings. The Mets have an off-day Thursday and won't need their No. 5 starter again until next Tuesday, April 9, so they'll carry an extra reliever in the interim. Righty José Buttó, who pitched to a 3.64 ERA in 42 innings last year, is likely to get the call to start in Megill's place.

Megill, 28, started Opening Day for the Mets in 2022, though he's been in and out of the rotation the last few years. He owns a career 4.68 ERA in 267 1/3 innings spread across four seasons. Megill was expected to open this season in Triple-A, though Senga's pushed him into the Opening Day rotation.

The Mets were swept at home by the Brewers this past weekend and are 0-3 on the young season. They'll welcome the 3-0 Detroit Tigers to Citi Field for the first of three games Monday night.