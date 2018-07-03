Mets' Tim Tebow gives up a triple off of his head in minor-league baseball game
At least the Mets have some hope in their farm system
Tim Tebow is, believe it or not, having a relatively decent season with the Binghampton Rumble Ponies. It's not amazing, but it's improvement, and that's always good. He's batting .266, he has an OPS of .732 and he's homered five times. The decision to move him to Double-A was met with some scrutiny, much like every Tebow move that the Mets have made, but he seems to be batting OK. He's just average enough that there isn't a ton of talk around how well or poorly he's playing.
This, however, is about Tebow's defense. In a game against the Portland Portland Sea Dogs, Tebow went 1 for 3 at the plate, but it's what happened in the outfield that's turning heads -- so to speak.
Josh Ockimey takes this pitch for a ride to the opposite field off of the monster in left field, when professional left fielder Tebow tries to play it. Instead, the ball plays him, doinks off of his head, and Ockimey ends up with an RBI triple.
That is ... not how you want to play a ball defensively, and if you're in a position for a ball to hit off of your face coming off the wall then mistakes were probably made.
It's a good thing that Tebow plays in the Mets -- a team that's 15 games back in the NL East -- and could possibly play a position where he would be able to bat and wouldn't have to deal with defense.
Oh, wait.
