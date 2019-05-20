Mets' Tim Tebow hits his first Triple-A home run, gets silent treatment from teammates in the dugout

After a slow start to the minor-league season, former NFL quarterback-turned baseball player Tim Tebow hit his first home run of 2019 during Triple-A Syracuse's 8-2 loss to Columbus on Sunday. In his 105th at-bat of the season, Tebow's blast easily cleared the 330-foot wall at NBT Bank Stadium. Tebow's Syracuse Mets teammates gave him the classic silent treatment when he returned to the dugout before celebrating his first homer with him.

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

Through 34 games, Tebow is batting .157 (17 for 108) with 43 strikeouts. He has 11 RBI and five doubles on the season. In the Syracuse Mets' first 23 games, Tebow's average sat at .130, but he seems to be breaking out of his slump with a hit in seven of his past nine games.

Here's what Tebow told The Associated Press on Thursday regarding his very slow start:

I think I'm improving. I'm working, developing. I think I'm getting better, adapting to some really good players, and I think that's important. I think sometimes if you're not in rhythm, you can press a little bit, swing at pitches you don't want to swing at. But when you're in a rhythm, it just flows a little bit better. I think that's important.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is in his third year as a minor leaguer. Last season, Tebow had six homers and 36 RBI in 271 at-bats in Double-A before an injury ended his season after 84 games. The 31-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut for the Mets.