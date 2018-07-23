Mets’ Tim Tebow reportedly out for rest of baseball season after suffering broken hand in minors
So much for a September call-up for the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback-turned-baseball player
The New York Mets might be a total disaster. They're in last place in the division. Their star outfielder may be sidelined for nearly a year with surgery. One of their star pitchers might be traded, while the other has developed an illness that is super contagious and usually only contracted by children.
But even with all those gut punches, there was still one triumph: Tim Tebow.
Now, that's gone too.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday afternoon that Tebow -- the most famous 30-year-old Double-A outfielder on the planet -- would require hand surgery that will likely bring his season to an end.
That's devastating news for the Mets, who now have no hope left in the tank without Tebow, who has an absolutely staggering .273 average with six homers and 36 RBI in 84 minor league contests for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this year. That's actually the real name of his team, I swear.
As the bright light on Tebow's season flickers and likely shuts off for good, so does the Mets' hope for everlasting baseball glory this year.
OK, so maybe the team's World Series hopes were already so dead that they've entered the decomposition phase. But that doesn't change the fact that the Mets could have been worth paying attention to in September if they promoted Tebow to the majors during roster expansion in the final month of the season.
What would they have to lose? That organization is basically already a clown show, and sending Tebow to the bigs would be an easy cash grab for the club, at the very least. But now, the possibility is all but dead. Instead of another go-round with Tebowmania, we'll have to pay attention to things like MLB division races, playoff implications, and a bevy of other sports on the calendar -- including meaningful football games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SportsLine odds: Dodgers, Indians ahead
We've almost to the non-waiver trade deadline, so let's see how things project moving forw...
-
MLB Monday: Bucs go for 10 in a row
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
Machado was told about trade days prior
Machado knew he had been traded nearly four days before it was made official, but he didn't...
-
Rumors: Astros best fit for O's Britton?
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Power Rankings: Central changes
The Red Sox, Astros and Yankees remain the "Big 3" with the Cubs the best of the rest
-
MLB DFS, July 23: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...