Mets’ Tim Tebow reportedly out for rest of baseball season after suffering broken hand in minors

The New York Mets might be a total disaster. They're in last place in the division. Their star outfielder may be sidelined for nearly a year with surgery. One of their star pitchers might be traded, while the other has developed an illness that is super contagious and usually only contracted by children.

But even with all those gut punches, there was still one triumph: Tim Tebow.

Now, that's gone too.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday afternoon that Tebow -- the most famous 30-year-old Double-A outfielder on the planet -- would require hand surgery that will likely bring his season to an end.

Mets’ minor-league OF Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per MLB source. #sticktobasketball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

That's devastating news for the Mets, who now have no hope left in the tank without Tebow, who has an absolutely staggering .273 average with six homers and 36 RBI in 84 minor league contests for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this year. That's actually the real name of his team, I swear.

As the bright light on Tebow's season flickers and likely shuts off for good, so does the Mets' hope for everlasting baseball glory this year.

OK, so maybe the team's World Series hopes were already so dead that they've entered the decomposition phase. But that doesn't change the fact that the Mets could have been worth paying attention to in September if they promoted Tebow to the majors during roster expansion in the final month of the season.

What would they have to lose? That organization is basically already a clown show, and sending Tebow to the bigs would be an easy cash grab for the club, at the very least. But now, the possibility is all but dead. Instead of another go-round with Tebowmania, we'll have to pay attention to things like MLB division races, playoff implications, and a bevy of other sports on the calendar -- including meaningful football games.