Mets' Tim Tebow suffers ankle injury after stepping on a sprinkler head in the outfield

We have our first weird spring training injury of the year, and it involves everyone's favorite quarterback-turned-outfielder.

Sunday morning, the New York Mets announced Tim Tebow is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain. How did he get hurt? Tebow stepped on a sprinkler head in the outfield, of course.

In all seriousness, Tebow escaped with a fairly minor injury. Back in the day Mickey Mantle wrecked his knee tripping over a sprinkler head. Tebow could've been hurt much more seriously.

For the time being Tebow is limited to taking batting practice -- he is doing so with the ankle taped -- and he is expected to resume full workouts in the coming days. The Mets have Tebow in big-league camp as a non-roster player and he will appear in Grapefruit League games at some point.

Tebow, now 30, hit .226/.309/.347 with eight home runs in 126 Single-A games last season. It was his first full year as a baseball player.