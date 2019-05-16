Mets to host Seinfeld Night vs. Phillies, reunite Keith Hernandez and Jerry Seinfeld

Thirty years after "Seinfeld" first aired, its titular star will be honored by the team he adores most. The New York Mets announced Thursday a special "Seinfeld Night" for their July 5 game against the rival Philadelphia Phillies.

By early July the Mets could easily be contending with Philadelphia for the division lead, but the biggest festivities of the NL East series opener will be centered on arguably America's greatest sitcom.

As The Athletic's Tim Britton noted, the Mets will be teaming up with Sony Pictures Television to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show's first episode at Citi Field. On tap for the evening:

A Jerry Seinfeld bobblehead for the first 25,000 fans at the ballpark

Concourse greetings from Larry Thomas, the Emmy Award-nominated Soup Nazi from "Seinfeld"

"Seinfeld" trivia hosted by Jerry Seinfeld

The special night will also feature Jerry Seinfeld himself reuniting with former longtime Mets star and team TV analyst Keith Hernandez, who famously appeared on Season 3 of the show while still playing for New York in 1991.

"Two of my favorite things in all the world are the comedy arts and the New York Mets," Seinfeld said in the Mets' press release. "This is one moment that I am very happy to have my 'Worlds Collide!'"

Tickets for "Seinfeld Night" are available at the Mets' official website, while special VIP packages with exclusive benefits will be announced soon.