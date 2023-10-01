The New York Mets are expected to introduce longtime Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as their new president of baseball operations on Monday, weeks after agreeing to terms with him on a five-year deal. But Stearns might not be the only high-ranking official joining the Mets organization this offseason.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets will be ramping up their efforts to hire a new team president over the coming months. That role was previously occupied by Sandy Alderson before he stepped down in September 2022. (Alderson remains with the organization in an advisor role.) It should be noted that the team president would deal more with the business side of things. Stearns will serve as the highest-ranking member and ultimate decision maker on the baseball operations side of the organization.

Puma notes that owner Steve Cohen was reportedly "embarrassed" by the recent playing field fiasco that plagued the Mets' series versus the Miami Marlins.

Cohen is presumably annoyed by how the season played out for the Mets. They entered the spring with championship aspirations, and instead they found themselves selling off veterans at the trade deadline. The Mets entered Sunday with a 74-86 mark, ensuring their third losing season in their past four tries.

As far as other personnel matters go, general manager Billy Eppler will remain in his role, albeit while occupying a lower slot on the chain of command. Manager Buck Showalter's future, meanwhile, remains unclear. Showalter has one year remaining on his contract, yet Stearns could look to reunite with current Brewers skipper Craig Counsell, whose contract expires at season's end. Counsell is expected to be the most desirable skipper on the market.

However that plays out, it's apparent that the Mets are in for another winter of change.