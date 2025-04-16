The New York Mets are thinking outside of the box when it comes to improving their center-field situation. Jeff McNeil, the two-time All-Star second baseman and left fielder currently on rehab assignment with the club's Florida State League affiliate, will receive a start in center on Thursday as he looks to gain experience at the position, manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday.

While the Mets might not view McNeil as a permanent option for regular center-field duties upon his return from an oblique injury, giving him time there only makes sense.

"There's a reason why we're doing it," Mendoza said. "He's done it before, but we've also got [Luisangel] Acuña, we've got Tyrone [Taylor]. We just felt like while he's down there now, why not use this opportunity to get him some exposure?"

McNeil, 33, has ample experience in each of the corners (more than 100 appearances apiece), but he's seen time in center in only three games in the majors. As such, he could use more time to get used to the nuances of the position -- specifically, the head-on angles -- to expand his optionality.

The Mets would benefit in more than one way from having McNeil as an option at yet another position. As it stands, the Mets have only a couple real candidates to fill the center field void left behind by Jose Siri, who will miss a chunk of action after fracturing his left tibia. As mentioned by Mendoza, Siri's replacement and platoon partner, Tyrone Taylor, is mired in a 6-for-39 stretch to begin the season. Meanwhile, two former center fielders on the roster, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, have spent their years at other positions: Nimmo in left (though he did play two innings in center on Tuesday) and Marte exclusively at designated hitter. Acuña played 31 games in center for Triple-A Syracuse last year.

From a roster construction standpoint, there's no easier way for the Mets to add another center-field possibility than training McNeil there. Only three of the Mets' current 13 position players have minor-league options. One of those is backup catcher Hayden Senger, and the others are infielders Acuña and Brett Baty, one of whom will likely be optioned when McNeil is ready for action. As such, being able to turn to McNeil in center -- if only on a limited basis -- would give Mendoza some added flexibility as he fills out his lineup cards.

McNeil has posted a 97 OPS+ in each of the past two seasons. For his career, he's a .289/.353/.430 batter (117 OPS+) who has notched an estimated 21 Wins Above Replacement.