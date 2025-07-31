The New York Mets are acquiring veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles, the teams announced. The Orioles received minor-league pitchers Raimon Gómez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh in the return.

Mullins, 30, has batted .229/.305/.433 (104 OPS+) for the Orioles this season with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 91 games. Advanced metrics are mixed on Mullins' defense in center field this season. Statcast's Outs Above Averages pegs him as a plus in center, while Defensive Runs Saved evaluates him as the worst defensive center fielder in MLB this season. For his career, Mullins has an OPS+ of 107 and a WAR of 15.4 across parts of eight big-league seasons, all with the Orioles. In 2021, Mullins earned his lone All-Star selection and also won his first and only Silver Slugger award.

For 2025, Mullins is owed the balance of an $8.73 million salary, and he's eligible for free agency this coming offseason. Prior to this trade, Mullins had spent his entire professional career with the Orioles, who first drafted him in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

The Mets have primarily relied on Tyrone Taylor since Jose Siri broke his leg in early April. While Taylor's defense has carried so far, the bat has left a lot to be desired (60 OPS+) and there's plenty of room for improvement at that position.

Mullins joins a rebuilt Mets team that has massively upgraded at the deadline, particularly in the bullpen. They have so far added Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto to the relief corps without giving up any top prospects.