The Mets are acquiring hard-throwing closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, a day before the July 31 Major League Baseball deadline, the team announced Wednesday. The Cardinals get back three minor leaguers: shortstop Jesus Baez and right-handed pitchers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt.

The 31-year-old right-handed Helsley this season has put up an ERA of 3.09 with 39 strikeouts and 12 unintentional walks in 35 innings for the Cardinals. Those are good results, but Helsley hasn't been at peak. Earlier this season, he was hindered by a toe injury, which affected his mechanics. Since the injury healed, though, he's generally fared better. He recently recorded his 100th career save.

In 2024, Helsley set a Cardinals single-season record with 49 saves, a figure that also led the majors. For his career, he's put up an ERA+ of 154 with 355 strikeouts in 299 ⅔ innings. He's a two-time All-Star. Helsley still boasts elite fastball velocity (his four-seamer has averaged 99.3 mph in 2025) and a wipeout slider.

The work thus far in front of the deadline by Mets club president David Stearns has been to reshape the back-end of the bullpen around All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Lefty Gregory Soto was added a few days ago and earlier Wednesday, righty submariner Tyler Rogers was acquired. Helsley's addition really bolsters the setup corps, essentially giving the Mets a chance to have a pair of elite-level closers at the end of games now in pairing him with Díaz.

The late-inning alignment now looks something like this:

Closer: Edwin Díaz

Primary setup: Ryan Helsley

Setup righties: Tyler Rogers, Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek

Setup lefties: Brooks Raley, Gregory Soto

The Mets entered play on Wednesday with a 3.80 bullpen ERA, good for 11th in baseball. If they get the best versions of Díaz, Helsley and Rogers moving forward, they'll have the last three innings on lockdown.

Helsley is owed the remainder of an $8.2 million salary for this season and is eligible for free agency this coming winter. Because Kelly has now changed teams during the season, he's ineligible to receive a qualifying offer heading into the winter.

As for the Cardinals' return: