Mets trade veteran slugger Jose Bautista to Phillies in time for playoff push

Jose Bautista is now joining his third NL East team of the season after the Mets and Phillies worked out a deal to send the 37-year-old veteran to Philadelphia for either a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced on Tuesday.

We learned Monday that the Phillies had claimed Bautista on revocable trade waivers. The options then were for the teams to work out a trade, the Mets to just let him go to Philly or for the Mets to pull him back from waivers over a 48-hour span. A deal was reportedly struck minutes before the deadline:

#Mets decided to move Bautista to the #Phillies in part because Bruce is back, Nimmo rejoining the team, so ABs were about to get tougher for Bautista — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 28, 2018

Bautista, 37, has had quite the journey this season. He started out without a team. The Braves signed him on April 18 and Bautista played two games in Class A-Advanced before playing 10 with Triple-A Gwinnett. He then played 12 games for the Braves before being released. The Mets then picked him up and now he's headed to the Phillies.

In 95 MLB games this season, Bautista is hitting .196/.339/.364 with 14 doubles, 11 homers and 42 RBI. He's decent at getting on base and good for the occasional home run, but otherwise he doesn't carry much value.

Word is, the Phillies plan on using Bautista as a bat off the bench.

The Phillies have lost 12 of their last 18 games and the offense has been very inconsistent in the process. They picked up Justin Bour from the Marlins earlier this month and grabbed Wilson Ramos and Asdrubal Cabrera ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.