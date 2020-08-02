Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is not in Sunday's lineup as the team faces the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta. Initially, it was assumed to be a routine off-day. Cespedes is coming back from heel and ankle injuries and the Mets have been easing him back into action early this season. He'd started each of the previous five games.

Sunday's absence is not a routine off-day, however. Soon after first pitch the Mets announced they were unable to reach Cespedes and he has not reported to the ballpark. He's gone AWOL, basically.

Here is GM Brodie Van Wagenen's statement:

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

The Mets later added they have no reason to believe Cespedes' safety is at risk according to multiple reporters, including MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Back in 2015, then-Mets righty Matt Harvey missed a postseason workout and the team was so concerned about his well-being that they sent a security detail to his home. Harvey later claimed to be stuck in traffic.

The Mets have not yet provided an update on Cespedes or their attempts to reach him. MLB's COVID-19 protocols advise players to use their best judgment on the road rather than outright prohibit them from leaving the team hotel.

Cespedes, 34, is 5 for 31 (.161) with two home runs through eight games this season. It is his first game action since 2018 due to injuries. Cespedes will be a free agent after the season.

The Mets are trying to snap a losing streak that has exposed a thin pitching staff. Injuries and poor free agent investments have left them short on quality on the mound.