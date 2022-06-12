The last contest of a three-game series between the New York Mets (39-22) and the Los Angeles Angels (29-32) will be showcased on Sunday Night Baseball. Each team picked up a win in the first two battles of the series. Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.28 ERA) is on the mound for New York, while Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.81 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles.

First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Angels vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Angels, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Angels vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Angels money line: Los Angeles -115, New York -105

Mets vs. Angels run-line: New York +1.5 (-200)

Mets vs. Angels over-under: 9 runs

NYM: The Mets are 8-1 in their last nine vs. a team with a losing record

LAA: The Angels are 5-1 in their last six inter-league games as a favorite

Why you should back the Mets



Designated hitter Pete Alonso is one of the best sluggers in the league. Alonso has outstanding power and strength in his swing to drive the ball all around the yard. The 2019 All-Star has been able to produce runs at a high rate thus far this season. Alonso is currently tied for second in the MLB in home runs (17) and second in RBIs (55).

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is a nice contact hitter with his smooth swing. McNeil has good awareness and instincts at the plate, allowing him to stay patient. He leads the squad in batting average (.312) along with three home runs and 28 RBIs. On June 10, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Why you should back the Angels

Mike Trout returned to the lineup (groin) on Saturday and provided Los Angeles with a boost. Trout is a great all-around hitter who displayed superb home-run power and run-producing qualities. The nine-time All-Star also has the range to cover a lot of ground in center field. Trout's batting average is .294 with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers, and three total RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most talented and versatile players in the game. As a batter, Ohtani generates excellent bat speed and power. He's able to consistently make contact and get on base. The 2021 AL MVP currently leads the team in RBIs (37) along with 13 home runs. In the Saturday victory over the Mets, Ohtani was 3-for-4 with a 2-run home run and a double.

How to make Angels vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.2 combined runs.

So who wins Mets vs. Angels? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.