The Atlanta Braves will look for the series sweep when they play host to the New York Mets on Sunday. The Braves have won four in a row, including a 7-1 victory on Saturday, while the Mets have dropped four straight.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Braves have won four of the five meetings with the Mets this season. Atlanta is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 11.

Mets vs. Braves money line: New York +105, Atlanta -115

Mets vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5

Mets vs. Braves over-under: 11 runs

NY: New York is second in the MLB with a .266 team batting average.

ATL: Reliever Mark Melancon has started the season with two saves in as many attempts.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta jumped out to a big early lead on Saturday and beat the Mets for the fourth straight time after losing the season opener to them. Shortstop Dansby Swanson (.382) has hit in each of the Braves' first eight games, including going 8-for-19 (.421) against Mets' pitching. In 57 career games against New York, Swanson is a .278 hitter with 14 doubles, one homer and 20 RBIs. He also has eight stolen bases in nine attempts.

Right-hander Kyle Wright (0-1, 16.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves on Sunday. He breezed through the first two innings of his season debut against Tampa Bay on Tuesday before losing his control, allowing five earned runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. He has five career starts with the Braves and a 0-4 record in 28 1/3 innings and an 8.58 ERA, but Atlanta is confident in his development.

Why you should back the Mets

Left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 3.18 ERA) will make the start for New York following a successful big league debut at Boston. He is filling in for the injured Marcus Stroman in the rotation. Against the Red Sox, Peterson allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three.

Second baseman Robinson Cano (.393) extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday, and has three multi-hit games during that stretch. He has one home run and four RBIs. In 31 career games against Atlanta, Cano is hitting .298 (34-for-114) with 10 doubles, four homers, 12 RBIs and a .477 slugging percentage.

How to make Mets vs. Braves picks

