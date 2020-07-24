Watch Now: Mets Dealt Major Blow Before Season Starts ( 1:45 )

The New York Mets' starting rotation has been hit hard thus far this year, and the 2020 MLB season hasn't even begun. Noah Syndergaard is on the shelf following Tommy John surgery in March, while Marcus Stroman landed on the injured list earlier this week with a torn calf muscle. Jacob deGrom appears to have recovered from back tightness and will make the start when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.

Mets vs. Braves money line: Atlanta +133, New York -143

Mets vs. Braves run line: New York -1.5

Met vs. Braves over-under: 7 runs

NYM: 2B Robinson Cano recorded a career-low 39 RBIs in 107 games last year

ATL: 1B Freddie Freeman is coming off the second 100-RBI season of his career

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is hoping for an encore from Mike Soroka, who went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA as a rookie last season. The 22-year-old, who will be the Braves' youngest Opening Day starter in their modern-day history, was 2-0 with a no-decision in three starts against the Mets. The Braves' middle infielders are more than capable of supporting Soroka with their bats as well as their gloves.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies tied a career-high in 2019 with 24 homers and set another by driving in 86 runs, while shortstop Dansby Swanson recorded personal bests of 17 blasts and 65 RBIs. Third baseman Austin Riley also has pop in his bat, as he went deep 18 times in 80 games last year and launched a pair of shots in Atlanta's final tune-up game on Wednesday. The Braves added another dangerous hitter this week in Matt Adams, a left-handed batter who has recorded at least 20 homers the last three seasons and signed a minor-league contract with the team on Monday after being released by the Mets two days earlier.

Why you should back the Mets

Jacob deGrom will take the mound Friday after giving New York a minor scare by leaving an intrasquad game last week with a minor back issue. The 32-year-old right-hander went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 outings last year en route to his second straight NL Cy Young Award and also led the senior circuit with 255 strikeouts. DeGrom was second in the NL last year in ERA to Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.32) after recording a league-leading 1.70 mark in 2018 and has a 1.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.

Pete Alonso exceeded expectations in 2019, hitting 53 homers and driving in 120 runs to garner 29 of the 30 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year. The 25-year-old first baseman set both the franchise single-season record and major-league rookie mark for homers, breaking the latter that was set in 2017 by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (52). The Mets may receive strong production from Yoenis Cespedes, who is in the final year of his contract after appearing in only 119 games over the last three seasons - none in 2019 - due to various injuries.

