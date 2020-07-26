Watch Now: Time to Schein: Gerrit Cole's fantastic debut with the Yankees ( 2:52 )

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets play the rubber game of their three-game series when the teams collide on Sunday Night Baseball at Citi Field. The Mets took the Opening Day game, 1-0. The Braves answered with a come-from-behind, 5-3 win in 10 innings on Saturday. On Sunday, lefty Sean Newcomb takes the mound for Atlanta against New York's Rick Porcello.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -110 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds from William Hill, while the Over-Under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Braves vs. Mets picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Braves vs. Mets money line: Atlanta -110, New York +100

Braves vs. Mets run line: Atlanta -1.5

Braves vs. Mets Over-Under: 9 runs

ATL: Starters have allowed two earned runs in 11 innings pitched

NYM: OF Michael Conforto has three hits and scored one run this season

Why you should back the Braves

On Saturday, Atlanta was able to exploit the Mets' weakness from last season: the bullpen. In 2019, New York relievers had a 4.95 ERA, the sixth highest in the majors. They also blew 27 saves, the seventh most in baseball.

The bullpen did not look improved on Saturday. With two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, closer Edwin Diaz allowed a game-tying home run to Marcell Ozuna. The Braves scored three more runs off the Mets' bullpen in the 10th to earn a 5-3 win. Even if Atlanta trails late in Sunday's game, the Braves are never out of it.

Why you should back the Mets

Starter Rick Porcello has a track record of success against Atlanta. In four career starts against the Braves, Porcello is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts in 24 innings and has limited Atlanta to a .193 batting average.

In addition, if last season is any indication, New York should have success against Newcomb. Last year, the Mets had a .799 OPS against lefthanders. That ranked fourth in the National League and eighth in the majors.

How to make Mets vs. Braves picks

