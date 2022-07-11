The New York Mets (53-33) travel to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves (52-35) on Monday evening. New York just split its last series against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, Atlanta is currently on a three-game win streak and has pulled within 1.5 games of New York in the NL East standings. A pair of aces will be on the mound in this contest. Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA) starts for New York. Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA) gets the nod for Atlanta.

Mets vs. Braves moneyline: Atlanta -130, New York +110

Mets vs. Braves run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+162)

Mets vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 5-0 in their last five Monday games

ATL: Braves are 4-0 in their last four during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Braves



Third baseman Austin Riley is a terrific hitter with home-run power and run-producing abilities. Riley has a compact swing that can spray into any gap on the diamond. The 25-year-old also has a strong and accurate throwing arm. Riley is tied for fifth in home runs (23) and tied for 12th in RBIs (56). In his last game, he went 3-for-6 with a three-run bomb.

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud is an anchor behind the plate with superb instincts. The All-Star catcher has the ability to hit for average, but owns the strength to drive the ball out of the park. The 2022 All-Star is batting .265 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. On July 9, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is one of the top sluggers in the league. Alonso has consistently created offense for New York with his effortless swing. The two-time All-Star owns monster power and that's been on display. He is tied for fifth in the league in home runs (23) and first in RBIs (70). On July 9, he belted a solo home run.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor can also make an impact in multiple ways. He is second on the team with 15 home runs and 60 RBIs this season. He also ranks second on the squad in stolen bases (9).

