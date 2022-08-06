The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets face off twice on Saturday. The first game of a doubleheader takes place in the early afternoon at Citi Field. The matchup is the third contest of a five-game weekend series between the top two teams in the NL East. The Mets are 67-39 this season to lead the division, with the Braves sitting at 64-43 in 2022. The teams split the first two games of the series. Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA) makes his debut as Atlanta's starter after being picked up at the trade deadline, while lefty David Peterson (5-2, 3.54 ERA) is set to start for New York.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds.

Mets vs. Braves money line: Mets -120, Braves +100

Mets vs. Braves over-under: 9 runs

Mets vs. Braves run line: Mets -1.5 (+170)

ATL: The Braves are 16-21 in day games

NYM: The Mets are 27-14 in day games

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has been the best team in the National League since the beginning of the summer, posting the best win-loss record since June 1. The Braves are excellent in run prevention, including the most valuable bullpen in the National League this season, but Atlanta also boasts an elite offense. The Braves are leading the NL in home runs and total bases, with seven players reaching double figures in home runs in 2022.

Atlanta is also in the top three of the NL in runs scored, doubles, OPS, and slugging percentage, with top-five marks in hits and batting average. The Braves have many standouts, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, but All-Star third baseman Austin Riley is in the MVP hunt this season. The 25-year-old was the NL Player of the Month in July, setting a Braves record for extra-base hits in a single month, and Riley is in the top three of the NL in home runs, doubles, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases this season.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are No. 2 in the National League in runs allowed this season, and New York's bullpen is outstanding. The Mets are in the top four of the National League in ERA from relief pitchers, and New York's bullpen is generating more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. On the offensive side, it is easy to see why the Mets lead the NL East with the second-best record in the NL overall. New York is in the top three of the NL in runs scored, hits, doubles, strikeout avoidance and batting average.

The Mets are also above the NL median in doubles, slugging, OPS and total bases. Two-time All-Star Pete Alonso is a big part of that success, as he ranks in the top three in home runs for the fourth straight season with an OPS over .900 and a slugging percentage well over the .500 mark in 2022.

