The three-game series between the Mets and Braves wraps up on Wednesday afternoon, with New York (54-34) traveling to take on Atlanta (53-36). Each team picked up a win in the first two matchups and the winner of this contest takes the series. Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA) starts for Atlanta, while Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.94 ERA) takes the mound for New York.

First pitch is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -155 money line favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +130 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Mets vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -155, New York +130

Mets vs. Braves run-line: New York +1.5 (-160)

Mets vs. Braves over-under: 8 runs

NYM: The over is 5-0-1 in the Mets' last six road games vs. a right-handed starter

ATL: The Braves are 7-0 in their last seven Wednesday games

Why you should back the Mets



Shortstop Francisco Lindor is an extremely rangy defender with a cannon of an arm. Lindor throws the ball with velocity and accuracy. The four-time All-Star has outstanding athleticism with a smooth-looking swing. Lindor has recorded 15 home runs and is ranked seventh in the MLB in RBIs (61). He rolls into Wednesday's game on a six-game hitting streak.

First baseman Pete Alonso is having a monster first half of the season. Alonso has the bat speed and strength to consistently hit home runs and produce extra-base hits. The two-time All-Star is tied for sixth in the MLB in home runs (23) and first in RBIs (72). In the first game of the series, Alonso had a two-run double.

Why you should back the Braves

Third baseman Austin Riley is an exceptional threat on both sides of the game. Riley has the awareness and plate coverage to make contact with the baseball on a regular basis. The 25-year-old can hit for average with run-producing abilities. Riley is tied for fourth in the league in home runs (24), tied for 11th in RBIs (57), and ninth in OPS (.907).

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is a good athlete who knows how to make solid contact. Swanson owns a good glove with superb instincts on the field. The 2022 All-Star leads the team in batting average (.297), OBP (.355), and hits (101). He's also logged 14 home runs along with 50 RBIs. On July 10, he was 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored.

How to make Braves vs. Mets picks

