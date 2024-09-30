Mets vs. Braves score, playoff clinching scenarios: Live updates with final MLB postseason spots on the line

Schwellenbach vs. Mets
The rookie Spencer Schwellenbach has now seen the Mets for 17 innings this season. He's allowed one run on six hits with 18 strikeouts and one walk.
The final Sunday of the 2024 MLB regular season, it turns out, wasn't the end. Instead, the Braves and Mets will play a doubleheader Monday at Truist Park to determine the final two spots in the postseason bracket. No pressure, guys. Game 1 gets underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (try for free).
The doubleheader, which was necessitated by Hurricane Helene passing through Georgia this past week, is of paramount importance to the Braves, Mets, and Diamondbacks. The D-backs and Mets both won Sunday while the Braves lost. Here's what that means for Monday's doubleheader:
|Doubleheader result
|No. 5 seed
|No. 6 seed
|Eliminated
Braves win one, Mets win one
Braves
Mets
D-backs
Braves win two
Braves
D-backs
Mets
Mets win two
Mets
D-backs
Braves
Spencer Schwellenbach will get the Game 1 start for the Braves against the Mets' Tylor Megill. From there, things get a little messy. Whichever team wins the first game has little incentive to try in the second game and risk injury or burning important pitchers they'll need for the Wild Card Series, which starts tomorrow. As listed, Chris Sale and Luis Severino will start Game 2, but it's almost impossible to imagine that both will actually do so. The winner of Game 1 will rest as many players as possible. The loser will be fighting for their postseason life.
CBS Sports will have live updates from the doubleheader at Truist Park. Follow along below.
And Tyrone Taylor is stranded at third after three straight groundouts.
And the first hit for the Mets: a Tyrone Taylor infield single down the first baseline. Taylor then immediately stole second base.
No score through two. Braves had some traffic but Tylor Megill struck out Gio Urshela and Orlando Arcia to end the threat.
Braves' Ramon Laureano gets the first hit of the game with a slow grounder to third base.
The Mets went three up, three down in the top of the first and the Braves had just one baserunner, a walk, around two strikeouts in the bottom of the inning.
It's just about time for the first pitch of Game 1. As way of reminder: if the Mets and Braves sweep, both teams make the playoffs. If the Mets sweep, the Mets and the Diamondbacks make the playoffs. If the Braves sweep, the Braves and the Diamondbacks make the playoffs. Got it? Good.
The Braves' loss to KC in tandem with the wins by the Mets and Diamondbacks means that the final two NL playoff spots hinge on Monday's makeup doubleheader between the Mets and Braves in Atlanta. As noted below, the Braves and Mets will claim the final two wild-card berths if they split that doubleheader. If it's a sweep doubleheader, the D-backs and the sweeping team will head to the postseason.
This, plus the Mets winning, now only requires the Royals to hold off the Braves in the bottom of the ninth to get the scenario described below -- that being the Mets and Braves can each clinch tomorrow if they split their doubleheader; the D-backs can clinch only if one of those teams wins both games.
Presuming the Royals defeat the Braves and the Diamondbacks do the same to the Padres, then the Mets and Braves will clinch a playoff berth with a single win as part of Monday's doubleheader. The D-backs, meanwhile, would require one of those teams to sweep the other to get in.
The Royals would be the fifth seed in the AL, the Tigers the sixth seed. In other words, the Royals would face the Orioles, the Tigers the Astros.
Sure looks like we're going to have meaningful baseball on Monday. Here's where the important games sit:
Mets up 5-0 in the eighth. The win alone will not clinch a postseason berth for the Mets. They would need to win one game Monday to get in (barring a D-backs collapse today).
Braves down 4-2 in the seventh. The loss will not eliminate the Braves. Like the Mets, the Braves would need to win one game Monday (again, barring a D-backs collapse today).
D-backs up 9-2 in the seventh. Arizona can not clinch a postseason berth with a win. It will only make a difficult path a little easier. A loss today would have put them in dire straights though.
If these scores hold, the Mets and Braves will go into Monday's makeup doubleheader needing one win each to qualify for the postseason. The D-backs would need one team to sweep the doubleheader to get in.
He finishes with a .314 batting average overall, and a .318 batting average with the Padres.
Mets up 5-0 in the sixth. Francisco Lindor hit a home run, his first since missing all those games with a back injury. This game means nothing to the Brewers, who just want to make it through the afternoon without any injuries.
D-backs up 7-1 in the seventh. Arizona broke this one open with a six-run fourth inning against the Padres. Luis Arraez got his 200th hit of the season to seal his third straight batting title.
Braves down 4-2 in the sixth. The Braves do not need to win today to clinch a postseason berth, but a loss would make it necessary to win a game Monday. The Royals aren't playing for anything other than wild-card seeding. They're in the postseason already.
If these scores hold, the Braves and Mets will go into Monday's doubleheader each needing one win to get into the postseason. The D-backs would need one of those two teams to sweep to get in.
Nick Allen just singled to break up the perfecto with two outs in the top of the sixth. Looks like that'll also bring Gilbert's day and season to a close.
That's his 200th hit of the season and pretty much clinches his third straight batting title. Three straight batting titles with three different teams too. That's never been done before.
He's hit more home runs in his first four years than any catcher in history. Here's his latest:
Raleigh also played Gold Glove defense and led the majors in innings caught this season. The batting average isn't pretty, I know, but the all-around play is exemplary. What a player.
That pretty much does it for the Triple Crown. Here's the math on his path to passing Arraez:
Dodgers have already pulled Mookie. Wouldn't be surprised if they take Ohtani out soon.
Mariners righty Logan Gilbert has struck out seven of the 15 batters he's faced.
A six-run fourth gives them a 6-1 lead over the Padres in what is essentially a must-win game. Ketel Marte hit a two-run dinger.
This game means nothing to Padres, who are locked into the top wild-card spot. Don't be surprised if they pull some regulars soon and pack it in for the afternoon. They have no reason to play hard or risk injury.
Braves down 3-1 to Royals in the forth. Atlanta does not need to win today to clinch a postseason spot. A Diamondbacks loss puts them in as well. Also, the Tigers are down big to the White Sox. If the scores hold, Kansas City will be the No. 5 seed (and go to Baltimore) and the Tigers will be the No. 6 seed (and go to Houston).
Mets up 3-0 over Brewers in the fourth. The Mets can not be eliminated today, but a win would greatly improve their postseason chances if the D-backs beat the Padres. This game means nothing to Milwaukee. Their priority is making it out with no injuries.
D-backs up 3-1 over the Padres in the fourth. Arizona rallied in the fourth to take the lead. If these three scores hold, both games of Monday's doubleheader would be necessary to decide the postseason field. Fun!
The last game of the season tends to inspire favorable pitching conditions, with batters and umpires both readily expanding their zones. Of the teams already playing today, just two are still without a hit: the Cubs (vs. Reds, top of the fourth) and the Athletics (vs. Mariners, bottom of the fourth).
It's now 3-1 Royals after Gio Urshela's third inning solo homer:
The D-backs are still down 1-0 in the fourth. An Arizona loss puts Atlanta in the postseason no matter what the Braves do today.
He grounded out to second in his second at-bat. If the Padres pull Arraez from the game right now, Ohtani would need to go 4 for 4 the rest of today to pass him in batting average. Looking less and less likely Ohtani will get the batting title and Triple Crown.
He lined out to center in his second at-bat. That bumps him down to .313. Ohtani is at .310 after grounding out in his first at-bat.
Elias Diaz doubled down the line for the Padres.
Arizona will not automatically be eliminated with a loss, though their path to the postseason gets really, really tough.
Michael Massey with a three-run shot against Chuck Morton three batters into the game:
Atlanta can clinch a spot with a win or a D-backs loss today. Taking care of business themselves just got a little more difficult.
Francisco Lindor walked, stole second, then scored on Brandon Nimmo's single.
The Mets need a win and a D-backs loss to clinch a postseason berth. They can not be eliminated today, worst case is they're playing for their season tomorrow in Atlanta, but they'd rather not do that.
Luis Arraez and Shohei Ohtani both made outs in their first at-bats of the game. Arraez remains four points up in the loss column. Even one out severely hurts Ohtani's chances at a Triple Crown.
Except for the Braves and Mets, that is. We've got a few weather delays already (Astros-Guardians in Cleveland and Pirates-Yankees in New York), which is a pain. Here are the most important games today:
-- Royals at Braves (Braves clinch a wild-card spot with a win)
-- Mets at Brewers (Mets need a win and a Diamondbacks loss to clinch)
-- Padres at D-backs (D-backs need a win and losses by the Braves and Mets to clinch)
What we're also watching today: Shohei Ohtani's pursuit of Luis Arraez and the NL batting title (and Triple Crown), and also José Ramírez chasing 40-40. He needs one home run to get there.