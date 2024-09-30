Mets vs. Braves score, playoff clinching scenarios: Live updates with final MLB postseason spots on the line

The final Sunday of the 2024 MLB regular season, it turns out, wasn't the end. Instead, the Braves and Mets will play a doubleheader Monday at Truist Park to determine the final two spots in the postseason bracket. No pressure, guys. Game 1 gets underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (try for free).

The doubleheader, which was necessitated by Hurricane Helene passing through Georgia this past week, is of paramount importance to the Braves, Mets, and Diamondbacks. The D-backs and Mets both won Sunday while the Braves lost. Here's what that means for Monday's doubleheader:

Doubleheader result No. 5 seed No. 6 seed Eliminated Braves win one, Mets win one Braves Mets D-backs Braves win two Braves D-backs Mets Mets win two Mets D-backs Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach will get the Game 1 start for the Braves against the Mets' Tylor Megill. From there, things get a little messy. Whichever team wins the first game has little incentive to try in the second game and risk injury or burning important pitchers they'll need for the Wild Card Series, which starts tomorrow. As listed, Chris Sale and Luis Severino will start Game 2, but it's almost impossible to imagine that both will actually do so. The winner of Game 1 will rest as many players as possible. The loser will be fighting for their postseason life.

CBS Sports will have live updates from the doubleheader at Truist Park. Follow along below.