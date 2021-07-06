Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday, in the second of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets (44-37), in first place in the National League East by four games, have a 10-4 record in deGrom's starts this year. The Brewers (51-35) who have a six-game lead in the National League Central, lost to the Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. They have lost back-to-back games after winning their previous 11.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak to the Brewers on Monday. New York is a -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Brewers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Mets vs. Brewers:

Mets vs. Brewers money line: New York -260, Milwaukee +230

Mets vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee +1.5 (-105)

Mets vs. Brewers over-under: seven runs

MIL: The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games vs. the Mets

NYM: The Mets are 20-8 as a home favorite

Why you should back the Brewers

The Brewers last faced deGrom on April 26 of 2019, when they produced five runs in four innings in a 10-2 Milwaukee victory. The Brewers are 25-17 on the road, having gone 10-2-1 in series play so far this season. Willy Adames is on a six-game hitting streak, and Milwaukee is 30-12 since he was acquired from Tampa Bay. Omar Narvaez hit his eighth home run on Monday, and on Saturday against Pittsburgh, he became just the third catcher in franchise history to record five hits in a game.

Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA), who has been on the IL since June 22 with a right knee contusion, will return to make his 13th start of the 2021 season. The Brewers have won six of his starts so far this season. Opponents are hitting .284 with seven home runs against Anderson in 2021. He has made two quality starts so far this season and sports an xFIP of 4.26.

Why you should back the Mets

In his last start on July 1, deGrom worked seven innings and allowed a season-high three runs. But he also struck out 14 batters, and now has four 14-strikeout games in the first half of the season, becoming just the second pitcher in MLB history to do so. Randy Johnson accomplished the feat twice in 1993 and 1999. deGrom has not allowed more than three earned runs in his last 30 starts, going 14-4 in that span with a 1.39 ERA.

New York has allowed two runs or fewer in 36 home games this season. The Mets have won 35 of 41 games in which they have scored four-plus runs. Pete Alonso had a key two-run double in Monday's win, and he has 10 RBi in his last nine games. Brandon Nimmo had a double and a run scored as he now has seven hits in 18 at-bats since he returned from the IL on July 1.

How to make Mets vs. Brewers picks

