The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets get MLB Opening Day 2024 underway with the first of a three-game series on Thursday in New York. The Brewers, who won the National League Central Division with a 92-70 mark last season, continue their youth movement as 11 players will make their first opening day roster, including top prospect Jackson Chourio. The Mets, who finished a disappointing 75-87 in 2023, have a new man in charge in president of baseball operations David Stearns, who built the Brewers into a yearly contender prior to coming to New York. Although there are a lot of familiar faces, the starting rotation looks vastly different. The Mets will start Jose Quintana, while Freddy Peralta gets the nod for the Brewers.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. New York leads the all-time series 85-81, including a 45-40 edge in games played in New York. The Mets are a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Brewers picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Mets vs. Brewers money line: Mets -112, Brewers -108

Mets vs. Brewers over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+161)

MIL: The Brewers finished last season with a plus-81 run differential

NYM: The Mets have won two of the last three home series against Milwaukee

Why you should back the Mets

New York boasts a potent lineup led by center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo led the Mets in hitting in 2023, with a .274 batting average, 30 doubles, six triples, 24 homers and 68 RBI. He finished the regular season on a 10-game hitting streak. In seven games against the Brewers last year, he batted .280 with three home runs and four RBI. In 31 career games against Milwaukee, he is hitting .324 with five homers, five triples, seven doubles and 19 runs scored.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil was also among New York's top offensive weapons last season. In 156 games, he hit .270 with 10 homers, four triples, 25 doubles and stole 10 bases. He had multi-hit games in four of the final eight on the year, including two against the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies. The seventh-year veteran is a .241 lifetime hitter against the Brewers with one homer and seven RBI in 25 games.

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee lost one of its power hitters late in spring training when outfielder Garrett Mitchell broke his left hand over the weekend after being jammed on a swing. He is expected to miss close to two months. In his place, however, will be a group of youngsters vying for playing time with tons of potential. One of those is the 20-year-old Chourio, who is being penciled in at center field. Although he has played just six games above the Double-A level, Milwaukee signed him to a big contract over the offseason. Last year at Double-A Biloxi, he hit .280 with 22 homers, three triples, 23 doubles and 89 RBI in 122 games.

The Brewers also added a veteran presence in former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who missed all of last year with an ACL injury. Milwaukee signed him as a free agent this past offseason as they hope he continues where he left off in 2022. In his six seasons prior to the injury, Hoskins played in 667 games for the Phillies, batting .242 with 148 homers, 149 doubles, seven triples and 405 RBIs. He hit 30 homers in 2022, while driving in 79 runs.

