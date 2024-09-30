Major League Baseball's postseason will get underway on Tuesday with the four best-of-three Wild Card Series. One of the National League's pairings will pit the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, the NL Central champions, against the No. 6 New York Mets at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The winner of the Brewers-Mets series will advance to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series. Said NLDS will be a best-of-five.

Here is the Wild Card Series schedule:



Date Start time TV Game 1 Tues., Oct. 1 5:32 p.m. ET ESPN/fubo (try for free) Game 2 Weds., Oct. 2 7:38 p.m. ET ESPN/fubo (try for free) Game 3 (if necessary) Thurs., Oct. 3 8:38 p.m. ET ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

Where to watch



Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field (Milwaukee)

Channel: ESPN| Stream: fubo

Probable pitchers: RHP Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Odds: MIL -135 | NYM +115; over/under: 7.5

Game 1 will see the Brewers turn to Freddy Peralta, their staff leader in innings pitched. The Mets will counter with Luis Severino. It's to be seen who the Brewers (and the Mets, for that matter) trot out from there.

Here's what you ought to know about the Mets and Brewers heading into the Wild Card Series.

Mets: The Mets are making their second postseason appearance in the last three years. New York's chances of reaching October appeared limited after a brutal May that saw them go 9-19. The Mets subsequently rallied, posting their 40th win in the second half on Monday, when they took the first game of a doubleheader against the Braves and clinched their playoff berth.

As an added subplot to this series, the Mets are led by former Brewers executive David Stearns. Stearns, who guided the Brewers from 2015-22, took a step back for the 2023 season before departing the organization to join the Mets.

Brewers: The Brewers are making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven years. Alas, they've been knocked out during the wild-card round on three of those trips. Milwaukee will attempt to change their recent October fortunes after a season that saw them take control of the Central for good in late April.