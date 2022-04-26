National League foes square off when the New York Mets (13-5) travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6) in a contest on Tuesday evening. New York has been playing well lately, winning four of its last five games, including a two-game win streak. On the other side, St. Louis has dropped two straight games. New York beat St. Louis 5-2 in Game 1 of this three-game series. It's a matchup of right-handed starters as New York sends Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA) to the hill, while Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA) gets the call for St. Louis.

First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. New York is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Mets vs. Cardinals moneyline: New York -120, St. Louis +100

Mets vs. Cardinals run-line: New York -1.5 (+145)

Mets vs. Cardinals over-under: 7 runs

NYM: Mets are 5-0 in their last five Tuesday games

STL: Cardinals are 5-0 in their last five Tuesday games

Why you should back the Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor has outstanding athleticism and instincts on the defensive end. Lindor has range and tosses it across the diamond with velocity. The four-time All-Star is a switch-hitter with terrific speed on the bases. Lindor has a batting average of .294 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. On April 21, he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is an excellent contact hitter. He has a smooth and compact swing with the ability to hit the ball anywhere on the field. The 2019 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.316) with one home run and seven RBIs. He's logged two-plus hits in two of his last four games. In his last outing, McNeil went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a consistent offensive force for St. Louis. Arenado makes solid and consistent contact due to his quick hands. The six-time All-Star has great natural home-run power and displays good range on defense. He leads the team in batting average (.339), home runs (5), RBI (14) and hits (20). On April 21, he went 3-for-4 with three singles.

Second baseman Tommy Edman is a patient switch-hitter with a smooth, line-drive swing. Edman has terrific instincts at the plate and the defensive end. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .294 with three homers and eight runs batted in. On April 23, he went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

