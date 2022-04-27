The New York Mets aim for a road series sweep on Wednesday afternoon. The Mets visit Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals on getaway day. New York claimed the first two games of the three-game set, improving to 14-5. St. Louis is 9-7 overall and 3-3 at home.

First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. ET in St. Louis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mets as -120 favorites on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7 in the latest Mets vs. Cardinals odds.

Mets vs. Cardinals money line: Mets -120, Cardinals +100

Mets vs. Cardinals over-under: 7 runs

Mets vs. Cardinals run line: Mets -1.5

NYM: The Mets are 9-3 on the road

STL: The Cardinals are 3-3 at home



Why you should back the Mets

New York's offense is lighting it up to begin the 2022 season. Francisco Lindor is a potential MVP candidate, putting together a top-five season among NL position players to this point, and he has four home runs, 12 runs scored, 12 runs batted in, and three stolen bases. Lindor also boasts a .493 slugging percentage, a .365 on-base percentage, and strong defense. As a team, the Mets lead the National League in strikeout avoidance, going down on strikes on only 19.1 percent of plate appearances. New York is also in the top five of the NL in batting average (.255), on-base percentage (.342) and home runs (17). The Mets have scored 89 runs, a top-three mark in the NL, and New York is a threat on the base paths with 12 stolen bases.

On the run prevention side, New York has the starting pitching advantage on paper behind Carlos Carrasco, and the Mets bullpen owns a 3.29 ERA with nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings. St. Louis ranks below the NL average in doubles, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in 2022.

Why you should back the Cardinals

The Cardinals have the best hitter in the National League to begin the 2022 season in Nolan Arenado. Arenado has five home runs and 14 RBI, zooming to a .672 slugging percentage to go along with a .420 on-base percentage. As a team, the Cardinals have impressive speed, leading the NL with 15 stolen bases. St. Louis is also solidly above-average in both strikeout rate (21.5 percent) and walk rate (9.2 percent), with strong defense.

On the mound, left-hander Steven Matz gets the ball for St. Louis, and he is coming off a 2021 season in which he posted a 3.82 ERA with only 2.6 walks per nine innings. Matz has more than five strikeouts per walk to begin the 2022 season, and the Cardinals boast a strong bullpen behind him. St. Louis has a 2.52 ERA with its relief corps this season, and the Cardinals also have the benefit of home-field advantage with an afternoon start.

