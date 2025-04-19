The New York Mets will try to win their third game in a row against the St. Louis Cardinals when they meet in a National League matchup on Saturday. New York posted a 4-1 win on Thursday and followed that up with a 5-4 triumph on Friday. The Mets (13-7), who lead the NL East, have outscored their opponents 81-57 on the season. The Cardinals (9-11), fourth in the NL Central, have a plus-six run differential in 2025.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -175 favorite on the money line (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2025 MLB season on an 8-3 run MLB money-line betting picks (+340). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on Saturday:

Mets to win (-175)



New York enters play on Saturday on a roll at Citi Field this season. In eight home games, New York has gone 7-1. St. Louis, meanwhile, has struggled on the road, going 1-7. The Mets have been led by their pitching, posting a 2.30 ERA with 65 walks and 194 strikeouts through their first 20 games. They have also allowed a league-low eight home runs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best price on the Yankees winning at -134.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who is 58-27 on his last 85 MLB picks (+1494).

Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

The teams have combined to score eight or more runs in five of their previous 10 meetings. The model gives four St. Louis batters at least a 41% chance for an RBI, including Nolan Arenado, Brendon Donovan, Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker. Five New York players were given at least a 47% chance of knocking in a run – Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos. The model is projecting 9.6 combined runs, as the over hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

You've now seen two best bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on Saturday. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 4 of the 2025 MLB season on an 8-3 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Francisco Lindor to record 1+ hit (-300)

Lindor has been red hot at the plate and enters Saturday's game with a seven-game hitting streak. In Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis, he was 3-for-4 with an RBI. In 33 career games against the Cardinals, he is hitting .248 with a .364 on-base percentage and a .702 OPS. He is batting .400 at Citi Field in 2025, with two doubles, one homer and four RBI. He also has walked three times. Bet365 has this prop at -300.