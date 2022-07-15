The New York Mets visit Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon for a battle against a National League foe. The Mets take on the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game set in the Windy City. New York won the opener by an 8-0 margin on Thursday evening. The Mets are 56-34 this season, and the Cubs enter at 34-55 overall.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100), while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Mets vs. Cubs odds.

Mets vs. Cubs money line: Mets -125, Cubs +105

Mets vs. Cubs over-under: 9 runs

Mets vs. Cubs run line: Mets -1.5 (+130)

NYM: The Mets are 24-15 in day games

CHI: The Cubs are 15-19 in day games

Why you should back the Mets



Friday's matchup is juicy for New York's pitching staff. The Cubs rank below the National League average in runs scored, hits, home runs and strikeout avoidance, with the Mets putting together a strong pitching projection. New York's bullpen is stout this season, striking out more than 10 batters per nine innings and posting a top-five mark in ERA among NL teams.

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker is also a point of strength for the team, as the former All-Star right-hander has a 2.63 ERA in 2022. Walker threw seven shutout innings in his last start, boosting already stellar numbers, and he has a 2.29 ERA in his last 12 starts. Opponents are producing only a .587 OPS against Walker in 2022, and he is limiting opponents to 2.4 walks and 0.4 home runs per nine innings to go along with a 1.097 WHIP.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago's offense ranks above the National League average in doubles, triples, stolen bases, walks and on-base percentage. The Cubs also have the benefit of playing at home, and Chicago has a pair of All-Star representatives in Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. With that intriguing baseline on the offensive side, the Cubs will also unleash a quality starting pitching option in Friday's game.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is a former All-Star with the Mets, and he is averaging 3.69 strikeouts for every walk this season for the Cubs. Stroman has allowed more than two runs in only one of his last seven starts, posting a 3.55 ERA in the process, and he is limiting opponents to a .605 OPS across that seven-start sample. The Mets are also vulnerable in a few areas, with below-average marks in home runs, stolen bases and walks in 2022.

