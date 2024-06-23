Teams who traded blowout wins to start the series meet when the New York Mets battle the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. New York won Friday's opener 11-1, while Chicago answered with an 8-1 victory on Saturday. The Mets (36-39), who have won eight of their past 10 games, are 19-20 in night games. The Cubs (37-40), who have won three of four, are 21-19 at night in 2024.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 397-378, including a 212-180 edge in games played at Chicago. Chicago is a -114 favorite on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Cubs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Cubs vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mets vs. Cubs money line: New York -105, Chicago -114

Mets vs. Cubs over/under: 8 runs

Mets vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+185)

NYM: The Mets are 18-16 in road games in 2024

CHC: The Cubs have a minus-17 run differential this season

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Javier Assad (4-2, 2.75 ERA) to the mound. Assad has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 13 of 15 starts this season. In his last outing, a no-decision in a 7-6 loss to San Francisco on Monday, he pitched five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and two walks, while striking out seven. In his April 30 start against the Mets in New York, he received a no-decision in a 4-2 New York win. He pitched five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and no walks.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger is among Chicago's top hitters. In 63 games, he is batting .270 with 13 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 33 RBI. He has hits in four consecutive games, including a 1-for-2 performance with two walks and a run scored. He had two hits, including a double, in Friday's loss to the Mets. In 37 career games against New York, he is batting .257 with seven doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 31 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Right-hander Luis Severino (4-2, 3.52 ERA) will start for New York. He has won four of his last five decisions and is coming off a no-decision in a 7-6 win at Texas on Tuesday. In a 3-2 win over Miami on June 13, he received a no-decision, but went six innings, allowing seven hits, one run, and three walks with two strikeouts. In a 3-1 loss to the Cubs on April 29, he received a no-decision, pitching eight innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, and two walks, while striking out five.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez has been red hot. He has back-to-back multi-hit games and has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including five with two hits or more. In Saturday's loss to the Cubs, he was 2-for-4. He was 2-for-4 on Friday with a homer and four RBI. In 49 games this season, he is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, one triple, nine homers, and 31 RBI. See which team to pick here.

