A National League contest features the New York Mets (11-6) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) on Tuesday. The Mets are red-hot right now and have won five straight games. On Monday, New York topped the Dodgers 8-6. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has dropped three of its past four games. Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for New York. Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA) is on the hill for Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed at -150 in the moneyline (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Dodgers and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Mets vs. Dodgers moneyline: Los Angeles -150, New York +126

Mets vs. Dodgers run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+130)

Mets vs. Dodgers over/under: 8 runs

NYM: Mets are 5-0 in their last 5 overall

LAD: Under is 5-0-1 in Dodgers' last 6 Tuesday games

Mets vs. Dodgers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a powerful slugger for New York. Alonso offers this club a batter who is able to spray the ball anywhere on the field. He has started the campaign extremely well, currently tied for first in the MLB in home runs (8), tied for ninth in RBI (15), and seventh in OPS (1.064). Additionally, he's on a six-game hitting streak heading into this matchup. On Monday against the Dodgers, he went 3 of 5 with three base hits and one run driven in.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor brings excellent athleticism and instincts onto the diamond. Lindor has fast hands that allow him to quickly turn on pitches. The 29-year-old owns superb range as a defender with a rocket of an arm. Lindor is tied for third in the league in RBI (17) with four dingers. He's recorded a hit in six of his last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman is a big-time batter with power to all parts of the diamond. Freeman has been patient at the plate and won't be overly aggressive. The six-time All-Star selection owns a batting average of .328 with three home runs and six RBI. In Monday's contest versus the Mets, Freeman went 3 of 4 with two home runs and three runs driven in.

Third baseman Max Muncy has outstanding judgment at the plate. Muncy will drive up the pitch count at the dish before turning on a ball he likes. The 32-year-old is tied for third in the majors in home runs (7) and tied for ninth in RBI (15). In his last outing, Muncy went 2 of 4 with a solo home run. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mets vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, projecting 8.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the moneyline hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Dodgers? And which side of the moneyline hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.