A pair of red-hot teams will meet when the New York Mets battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Los Angeles is coming off a series win over the New York Yankees, while the Mets swept a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list to make his first start of the season for the Mets (37-22), while the Dodgers (36-23) will counter with right-hander Dustin May (3-4, 4.20 ERA).

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -166 on the money line (risk $166 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +140 underdog (risk $100 to win $140). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the day's best MLB parlay picks and MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mets vs. Dodgers on Monday:

Dodgers ML (-165)

Mets spread +1.5 (-143)

Juan Soto Over 0.5 total bases (-185)

Los Angeles has won nine of the last 13 meetings with New York, including a 4-2 win in last year's National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have won four of their last six games, outscoring their opponents 49-28 during that span. The model is confident the Dodgers can win the series opener, and has a money line probability of 60%. DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles winning at -166.

The model suggests New York will be able to cover the spread. It has simulated the game 10,000 times and has the Dodgers winning the game by an average score of 5.3 to 4.8, with New York covering over 60% of the time. The teams enter play on Monday among the top scoring teams in MLB. Los Angeles has scored 343 runs in 59 games (5.8), tops in baseball. New York, meanwhile, has scored 260 runs in 59 games (4.4), the 13th-most in MLB and ninth-best in the National League.

Juan Soto over 0.5 total bases (-185)

Juan Soto has struggled this season, but he seems to have started to turn things around. He has hits in each of his last three games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double and RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. He has homered in back-to-back games. The model is projecting 2.06 total bases for Soto, and gives this prop a five-star rating.

