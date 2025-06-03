The New York Mets will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday. Both teams entered the series on a roll, with the Mets coming off a series sweep of Colorado, while Los Angeles took two of three from the New York Yankees in a key interleague series. Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.52 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Mets. Los Angeles is expected to counter with left-hander Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.91 ERA) .

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -142 on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mets vs. Dodgers on Tuesday:

Entering the series, Los Angeles had won 12 of the last 20 meetings with New York, including last year's National League Championship Series, which went six games. They had also outscored the Mets 66-42 over the last 10 meetings. The model is confident the Dodgers can win Game 2 of the series, and has a money line probability of over 60%. DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles winning at -142.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests New York will be able to cover the spread, and has the Dodgers winning the game by an average score of 5.3 to 4.6, with New York covering over 60% of the time. The teams are among the top scoring teams in baseball. Through 59 games, Los Angeles has scored an MLB-best 343 runs (5.8), while New York has plated 260 runs in 59 games (4.4), the ninth most in the National League.

Tylor Megill over 5.5 total strikeouts (-128)

Tyler Megill has 72 strikeouts in 53.2 innings through 11 starts this season. He has registered six or more strikeouts in eight of 11 appearances, all starts. In a 5-1 win at Boston on May 21, he received a no-decision, but pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just four hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out 10. He had six strikeouts in a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 27, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and four walks.

The model is projecting six total strikeouts for Megill, and gives this prop a 3.5-star rating. Dodgers batters have struck out 483 times in 59 games this season, an average of 8.2 per game. FanDuel has this prop at -128.